Sabres surrender three unanswered goals, fall 4-3 in OT to Columbus

Buffalo Sabres goalie Dustin Tokarski, left, looks back as the puck goes into the net to tie an NHL hockey game on a power-play goal by Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand (not shown) during the third period in Buffalo, N.Y., Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Alex Tuch’s goal early in the third period looked to put the Sabres in great shape to win their first game after the All-Star break. Buffalo had scored three straight in the second and third periods to take a 3-1 lead early in the final stanza. They couldn’t hold on to it, though, as the Blue Jackets scored two to tie it and send it to overtime, then again in OT to take the 4-3 win.

“Honestly, after we got that 3-1 lead, we had a couple of good shifts afterwards and then we started to change the way we’ve been playing,” Tuch said. “Playing too much defense, sitting back, we just gave them opportunities that I didn’t think we did in the second period.”

Head coach Don Granato talked earlier in the week about wanting to see the team play with less hesitation, and it appeared that while they did do that in the second, they backed off a bit in the third.

“We have to just keep going like we did in the second like you said,” defenseman Rasmus Dahlin said to one reporter. “Going out in the third we can’t play tight or whatever it might be, but we’ve just got to play loose, keep our momentum up and just go out there and have fun.”

The Blue Jackets struck first in the first period. Jack Roslovic’s goal could be chalked up to bad luck for the Sabres. The Columbus center put the puck toward the net, and it bounced off the skate of Buffalo’s Mark Pysyk and past goaltender Dustin Tokarski. That put the Blue Jackets ahead 1-0.

Puck luck worked in favor of the Sabres in the second period. Rasmus Dahlin’s shot bounced off the glove of goaltender Elvis Merzlikins and went into the net, tying the game at one.

Kyle Okposo scored his ninth of the season later in the second. A feed in front of the net from Mark Jankowski set the veteran up nicely for the goal, and the Sabres took a 2-1 lead into second intermission.

They started the third period hot when Alex Tuch scored less than two minutes in. His sixth of the season made it 3-1 Sabres.

Columbus then scored three unanswered to take the win. They netted two in the third to tie it and scored the game winner in overtime.

It’s another tough loss for a team that’s lost several games when entering the third period with a lead.

“This is what makes or breaks you is how you deal with that psychologically and I said it before the game, I felt our team hasn’t played with the passion because we’ve had hesitation and fear,” Granato said. “We’ve got to come out of this game and it happened and you just got to move forward. It’s aggravating, it’s frustrating, but we need to make sure our belief system is strong so our passion and energy show every shift.”

The Sabres fall to 14-24-8 on the season. They do get a point in the standings for this overtime loss. Next they will face the Montréal Canadiens on the road Sunday afternoon.