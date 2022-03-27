NEW YORK CITY (WIVB) – Overtime’s become a constant for the Sabres these last few weeks. They ended their last four games either in OT or in a shootout, and did it once again Sunday night. This time, it didn’t go their way, as the Rangers netted the game-winner in overtime to take the 5-4 win over Buffalo.

A pass from Tage Thompson was intercepted in the neutral zone by the Rangers. New York then worked the puck to K’Andre Miller who scored the goal to finish the game.

Once again, it was a hard fought game by Buffalo. They trailed 2-0 early after a pair of goals from Frank Vatrano, but battled right back. They scored three straight from Rasmus Asplund, Will Butcher and Kyle Okposo to take a 3-2 lead.

Two straight Rangers goals put them up 4-3. Later in the third, Jeff Skinner scored on a power play that tied it at four and eventually sent the game to overtime.

“We looked sloppy on a power play and then stuck with it, stuck with it, Dahlin made a nice play entering the zone and Skinner was opportunistic and we get a point out of it, so tough night for us,” head coach Don Granato said.

Granato mentioned fatigue might have been a factor in the loss.

“I didn’t think we had energy tonight, but we found a way to keep battling and pushing and you speak a lot about chatter on the bench and the chatter on the bench told me they were tired,” Granato said.

They had four straight overtime games coming into Sunday. They practiced Saturday, but only because they couldn’t get a morning skate with Saturday’s 5 p.m. start time.

“I probably yelled more tonight than I normally do,” Granato said laughingly. “I can tell you, even as a coaching staff, had we not had a 5 PM game today we would have given them yesterday off and done a pregame skate this morning. We knew that going in that there was a possibility, just by watching our group and the way things have gone that that was a little bit of a concern, but yeah they did, they battled and they fought it all night long and I’m telling you they fought themselves all night long because they didn’t feel themselves.”

No rest for the weary as the Sabres are back on the ice Monday against the Chicago Blackhawks on the road. That game is scheduled for 8 p.m.