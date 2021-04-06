Sabres’ Taylor Hall to sit out Tuesday ahead of trade deadline

Taylor Hall #4 of the Buffalo Sabres skates against the New York Islanders at the Nassau Coliseum on February 22, 2021 in Uniondale, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Sabres will be without forward Taylor Hall for Tuesday’s game against the Devils.

The team appears to be holding Hall out as a precaution in advance of Monday’s trade deadline.

Hall is on a 1-year, $8 million deal that includes a no-movement clause, meaning the former Hart Trophy winner would need to agree to be dealt. The Sabres are widely expected to seek a trading partner for Hall ahead of the deadline in order to get compensation for the former first-overall pick before he becomes a free agent. Hall, 29, has two goals and 17 assists this season.

The Sabres, who are in last place in the NHL, already traded veteran Eric Staal to Montreal last month for draft picks. They also sent backup goaltender Jonas Johansson to Colorado.

The Sabres have points in four straight games, but were sunk by a franchise record 18-game losing streak that spanned from late February until March 31. Captain Jack Eichel hasn’t played since Feb. 28 due to injury.

This will be the first trade deadline for rookie GM Kevyn Adams.

The Sabres on Monday reassigned forward Arttu Ruotsalainen to the taxi squad; he could make his NHL debut Tuesday in Hall’s place.

The Sabres are hosting fans at three more home games this year, with the next one coming this Friday against Washington.