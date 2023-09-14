BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A part of Perry Street near KeyBank Center will be dubbed ‘RJ Way,’ and a sign will be dedicated on Perry in his honor, the Sabres announced Thursday.

The Sabres partnered with the Buffalo Common Council for the sign as well as the re-naming of part of the street.

The sign will be located at the corners of Illinois Street and Perry Street as well as Perry Street and Washington Street.

Jeanneret, who called the Sabres for over five decades spanning from 1971 to 2022, died at age 81 on Aug. 17.

“As a lifelong Sabres fan, there are moments in time etched in my memory through the iconic voice of Rick Jeanneret,” said South District Councilmember Christopher Scanlon. “He was every bit a part of the team as the French Connection, Pat LaFontaine, Dominik Hasek, Ryan Miller, Lindy Ruff and the countless other greats. The Buffalo Sabres, the City of Buffalo and this community will forever miss one of its best.”

The sign is expected to be approved at the Common Council’s meeting on Sep. 19, which will then be passed on to the Department of Public Works to begin designing it. The Sabres said that it will be unveiled at the team’s home opener on Oct. 12.