BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Sabres drop the puck for their season opener at 7 tonight. But before that, around 4 p.m., players will start arriving and hit the blue and gold carpet.

At Party in the Plaza, fans will have the opportunity to get up close and personal with the players as they arrive. There will be performers, like The Strictly Hip, and Sabres alumni will be there for the fun, too.

Doors to the arena open at 5:30 p.m. and the first 12,000 people there will get City of Buffalo-themed Sabres swag.

A newer league policy went into effect last year, and the KeyBank Center staff wants people to be aware of it.

“It’s the same in all 32 NHL buildings. It prohibits bags coming into the NHL buildings on game days. So no bags, no purses, no backpacks. There are exceptions for small four-by-six clutches about the size of your cell phone. And of course, for medically necessary items and diaper bags,” Sabres’ Vice President of Arena Operations, Stan Makowski, says.

Anything falling under those exceptions will have to go through screening.

There is also the 50/50 happening and some exciting news for the jackpot.

Makowski said “They’re guaranteeing a $50,000 jackpot no matter what, so it’s a pretty exciting operation, and I think it will be well received by all of our guests.”

You can enter online or in person.