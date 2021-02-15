Sabres to play first game since January 31

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Sabres are set to play the New York Islanders on Monday night.

Buffalo hasn’t played a game since January 31 after a coronavirus outbreak in the locker room benched several players and Head Coach Ralph Krueger for most of this month.

The NHL had to postpone eight Sabres games over the past two weeks, and now Buffalo will have to play 46 games in a little more than 80 days.

It’s a stretch the team knows will be difficult, but the Sabres say they’re ready to hit the ice and face it head on.

“It’s tough and the same for everyone,” Rasmus Dahlin says. “So, we’ve just got to go out there and compete, first of all, and then the other stuff will come.”

The puck will drop at KeyBank Center at 7 p.m. The Sabres will host the Islanders Tuesday night as well.