ST. THOMAS, Ontario (WIVB) — The Buffalo Sabres will be crossing the border into St. Thomas, Ontario for a preseason game this September against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

“We’re headed to Hockeyville!!,” the Sabres announced in a tweet, which said the Sept. 27 game would be part of Kraft Hockeyville celebrations.

Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams called the game “a fantastic opportunity for our organization to compete in a unique environment that is dedicated to strengthening communities and fostering inclusivity in our sport through the community’s passion for hockey.”

The other Kraft Hockeyville game this year will see the Panthers face off against the Senators in Nova Scotia on Oct. 1.

The Sabres ended their 2022-23 season with 42 wins, 33 losses, and 7 overtime losses.

Adams has a press conference scheduled for today at 10 a.m. News 4 plans to stream the conference on WIVB.com.