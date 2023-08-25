Sabres announcer Rick Jeanneret shares his thoughts on 51 years with the Sabres ahead of RJ Night on April 1, 2022

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — From “scary good” to the last game at The Aud to his final call, Sabres fans will get to relive Rick Jeanneret at his best, as well as some hockey nostalgia, in memory of the legendary voice of the team.

To celebrate Jeanneret, who died at age 81 last week, the Buffalo Sabres will be airing several classic games on MSG over the next two weeks that feature some of RJ’s best work.

The celebration begins at 7 p.m. Friday with a rebroadcast of the RJ Night game against the Nashville Predators in 2022, when Jeanneret had his name raised to the rafters at KeyBank Center.

A marathon of games then kicks off at 7 p.m. Saturday, beginning with Game 5 of the 2006 Eastern Conference Semifinal — better remembered as Jason Pominville scoring an overtime winner that eliminated the Ottawa Senators and sparked an all-time Jeanneret call: “These guys are good, scary good.”

The re-airings continue overnight and throughout Sunday, culminating in a live broadcast of the team’s tribute to Jeanneret “Remembering RJ: The Man Behind the Mic.” The tribute event will take place at 5 p.m. at KeyBank Center and is free to attend with a ticket.

The full slate of rebroadcasts can be viewed below:

Friday, Aug. 25

RJ Night – 7 p.m.

A banner featuring Jeanneret’s name is raised to the rafters of KeyBank Center as the Sabres and fans alike celebrate the legendary voice of the team. Buffalo goes on to defeat Nashville thanks to a two-goal night from Tage Thompson.

RJ’s Last Call – 9 p.m.

The final game Jeanneret calls in his illustrious career is punctuated by a Casey Mittelstadt overtime winner that gave the Sabres a 3-2 win over Chicago.

Saturday, Aug. 26

2006 Eastern Conference Semifinal, Game 5 – 7 p.m.

Jason Pominville eliminates the Senators via a shorthanded overtime goal and inspires Jeanneret’s classic call: “These guys are good, scary good.”

2007 Eastern Conference Semifinal, Game 5 – 9 p.m.

Chris Drury ties the game at one with 7.7 seconds to go before Maxim Afinogenov wins it in overtime to defeat the Rangers — and Jeanneret narrates both moments to perfection.

Final Game at The Aud – 11 p.m.

The Sabres end their time at Buffalo Memorial Auditorium with a 4-1 victory over the Whalers on the back of two goals from Derek Plante.

Sunday, Aug. 27

1999 Eastern Conference Semifinal, Game 6 – 7 a.m.

The Sabres advance to the Eastern Conference Final over the Bruins thanks to a game-winning goal from Curtis Brown.

Remembering RJ: The Man Behind the Mic – 5 p.m.

Broadcasters and alumni share their memories of Jeanneret in a tribute event at KeyBank Center.

Monday, Aug. 28

2006 Eastern Conference Quarterfinal, Game 1 – 7 p.m.

Danny Briere scores the double-overtime winner “on at least his 13th shot of the night” as the Sabres defeat the Flyers. In the same game, Brian Campbell lays one of the most memorable checks in hockey history, a booming open-ice hit on R.J. Umberger.

2006 Eastern Conference Quarterfinal, Game 6 – 9 p.m.

Six different Sabres score, including Chris Drury with two goals, as the Sabres eliminate the Flyers in Game 6.

Tuesday, Aug. 29

A standout, 43-save performance from Ryan Miller lifts the Sabres to a Game 2 win over Ottawa.

J-P Dumont wins Game 3 against the Senators in overtime and inspires another classic RJ call: “Do you believe?”

Wednesday, Aug. 30

The Sabres make it 10 straight wins to open the 2006-07 season with a 3-0 victory over the Islanders. Ryan Miller makes 29 saves to secure the shutout.

Thursday, Aug. 31

1999 Eastern Conference Quarterfinal, Game 4 – 7 p.m.

The Sabres down the Senators and make it a four-game sweep thanks to two goals from Vaclav Varada.

Friday, Sept. 1

Sabres vs. Sharks (2/13/09) – 7 p.m.

Jason Pominville’s tying goal with 3.9 seconds to play propels Buffalo to an emotional shootout victory over the Sharks after the crash of Continental Connection Flight 3407.

Sabres vs. Maple Leafs (3/16/06) – 9 p.m.

Chris Drury tallies three points, including two goals, as the Sabres down the Maple Leafs to extend their winning streak to eight games.

Monday, Sept. 4

Tuesday, Sept. 5

Sabres at Flyers (12/19/05) – 7 p.m.

Ryan Miller leads the way as the Sabres defeat the Flyers in a shootout.

Sabres vs. Senators (2/4/06) – 9 p.m.

Two Sabres legends go head-to-head as Ryan Miller outduels Dominik Hasek to help earn Buffalo a shootout win over the Senators.

Wednesday, Sept. 6

Thursday, Sept. 7

Friday, Sept. 8

