Sabres to start season Vs. Penguins

Ralph Krueger will officially begin his firs season behind the bench on October 3, when the Sabres travel to Pittsburg to start the 2019-2020 campaign.
Buffalo’s home opener will be two days later on October 5, when the Blue & Gold welcome in the New Jersey Devils, the NHL announced on Friday.
NHL announces home openers for 2019-20 regular season. https://t.co/oxFKjU74pO #NHLFaceOff pic.twitter.com/XJC0JRiQk1 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 21, 2019
The Sabres are 24-19-5 all-time in season-openers. The full schedule is expected to be released next week.