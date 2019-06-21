Sabres to start season Vs. Penguins

Buffalo Sabres head coach Ralph Krueger give a thumbs up during an NHL hockey introductory press conference Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in Buffalo N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Ralph Krueger will officially begin his firs season behind the bench on October 3, when the Sabres travel to Pittsburg to start the 2019-2020 campaign.

Buffalo’s home opener will be two days later on October 5, when the Blue & Gold welcome in the New Jersey Devils, the NHL announced on Friday.



The Sabres are 24-19-5 all-time in season-openers. The full schedule is expected to be released next week.