Sabres to take on Maple Leafs in Canada for 2022 NHL Heritage Classic

HAMILTON, ON (WIVB) — The NHL announced Thursday the Buffalo Sabres are taking on the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2022’s edition of the Tim Hortons Heritage Classic.

Appropriately, Tim Hortons Field, the home of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, will host the game on March 13 of next year.

This just in: we're playing in the 2022 Tim Hortons Heritage Classic against the Leafs! #LetsGoBuffalo



More info and how you can win tickets: https://t.co/gl7Tk4JBJN

The league says this matchup will mark the sixth NHL Heritage Classic with a 2019 game in Regina, 2016 in Winnipeg, 2014 in Vancouver, 2011 in Calgary, and 2003 in Edmonton.

For the Sabres, this will be their third NHL regular-season outdoor game and Toronto’s fourth.

In case you forgot, Buffalo hosted the first NHL Winter Classic in 2008 at then Ralph Wilson Stadium against the Penguins, and then played at Citi Field in 2018 against the New York Rangers.

“It’s an honor to play in the Heritage Classic game. It will be an incredible atmosphere, and we are thrilled to be able to play the Maple Leafs in this special event,” Sabres GM Kevyn Adams said. “Many of us fell in love with hockey while playing on the pond or in backyards, so this will give us a chance to get back to our roots while celebrating the game of hockey.”

The game will air on TNT at 3 p.m.