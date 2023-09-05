BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Sabres will wear their ’90s-themed “goat head” jerseys 15 times during the 2023-24 season.

The announcement came as the team released its theme night schedule for the upcoming season, which highlights over a dozen promotions.

The Sabres will wear their goat head jerseys for the first time on Saturday, October 21 against the New York Islanders, though the rest of the games featuring the jersey were not announced. The Sabres wore the jerseys for 12 games during the 2022-23 season.

The theme night schedule also includes popular return events including Hockey Fights Cancer, Kids Takeover, Youth Hockey Day and Pride Night.

A full schedule for theme nights can be found below.

Home Opener : Thu., Oct. 12 vs New York Rangers (7 p.m.)

: Thu., Oct. 12 vs New York Rangers (7 p.m.) Back in Black and Red: Sat., Oct. 21 vs New York Islanders (7 p.m.)

Sat., Oct. 21 vs New York Islanders (7 p.m.) Hockey Halloween: Sun., Oct. 29 vs Colorado Avalanche (1 p.m.)

Sun., Oct. 29 vs Colorado Avalanche (1 p.m.) Hockey Fights Cancer: Fri., Nov. 10 vs Minnesota Wild (7 p.m.)

Fri., Nov. 10 vs Minnesota Wild (7 p.m.) Native American Heritage Night: Tue., Dec. 5 vs Detroit Red Wings (7:30 p.m.)

Tue., Dec. 5 vs Detroit Red Wings (7:30 p.m.) Winterfest (4 games) : Tue., Dec. 19 vs Columbus Blue Jackets (7 p.m.), Thu., Dec. 21 vs Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m.), Wed., Dec. 27 vs Boston Bruins (7:30 p.m.), Sat., Dec. 30 vs Columbus Blue Jackets (5 p.m.)

: Tue., Dec. 19 vs Columbus Blue Jackets (7 p.m.), Thu., Dec. 21 vs Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m.), Wed., Dec. 27 vs Boston Bruins (7:30 p.m.), Sat., Dec. 30 vs Columbus Blue Jackets (5 p.m.) Kids Takeover: Sat., Jan. 20 vs Tampa Bay Lightning (12:30 p.m.)

Sat., Jan. 20 vs Tampa Bay Lightning (12:30 p.m.) Sabretooth’s Birthday: Sat., Feb. 10 vs St. Louis Blues (1 p.m.)

Sat., Feb. 10 vs St. Louis Blues (1 p.m.) Military Appreciation Night: Thu., Feb 15 vs Florida Panthers (7 p.m.)

Thu., Feb 15 vs Florida Panthers (7 p.m.) Youth Hockey Day: Mon., Feb. 19 vs Anaheim Ducks (12:30 p.m.)

Mon., Feb. 19 vs Anaheim Ducks (12:30 p.m.) Choose Love Night: Sun., Feb. 25 vs Carolina Hurricanes (6 p.m.)

Sun., Feb. 25 vs Carolina Hurricanes (6 p.m.) Pride Night: Thu., Mar. 14 vs New York Islanders (7:30 p.m.)

Thu., Mar. 14 vs New York Islanders (7:30 p.m.) Dyngus Day Celebration : Tue., Apr. 2 vs Washington Capitals (7 p.m.)

: Tue., Apr. 2 vs Washington Capitals (7 p.m.) Fan Appreciation: Thu., Apr. 11 vs Washington Capitals (7 p.m.)

Single game tickets will go on sale on Tuesday at noon.