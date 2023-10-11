BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Sabres will honor late broadcaster Rick Jeanneret with patches on their uniforms for the 2023-24 season, the team announced on Wednesday.

Jeanneret, who called the team from 1971 to 2022, died on August 17 at 81.

The patches will be on the chest of the jerseys, on the right side above the Sabres logo.

Before Thursday’s home opener, the team will unveil a sign on Perry Street in his honor and will refer to part of Perry Street as ‘RJ Way.’ The sign will be located at the corners of Illinois Street and Perry Street as well as Perry Street and Washington Street.