HAMILTON, ON, Can. (WIVB) – Three days after an emotional win over the Las Vegas Golden Knights, there was no letdown for the Sabres. They came out in Sunday’s Tim Hortons Heritage Classic and took care of the Toronto Maple Leafs, 5-2.

Vinnie Hinostroza had his best game since coming back from injury. He scored two goals and picked up an assist.

“So many distractions this weekend and we have a pretty young team so for everyone to put families and everything in the background and come out and get two points against a really good team coming off a big win versus Vegas was huge,” Hinostroza said.

Peyton Krebs continued his good play from Thursday. The youngster also picked up a pair of goals, one to tie the game at one in the second period, and another to give the Sabres a two-goal lead in the third period.

“I just tried to do that every shift, have a smile on my face so if the puck is bouncing just kind of shake it off and everyone’s battling the elements,” Krebs said. “Just try to do my best with my line mates and my teammates, have fun and it was a great experience, probably the most fun I’ve had playing hockey. It was awesome.”

The Sabres picked up their second straight victory and their fourth win in their last six games. They move to 20-32-8. Up next they face the Edmonton Oilers on the road on Thursday, March 17 at 9 p.m.