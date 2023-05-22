ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — As the Rochester Americans continue their quest for the Calder Cup, they’ll get a boost from one of the Sabres’ highest-touted prospects.

Forward Matt Savoie, who was drafted ninth overall by Buffalo in 2022, was assigned to Rochester on Sunday after finishing his season with the Winnipeg Ice of the WHL. Savoie joins an Amerks team coming off a 3-0 sweep of the Toronto Marlies in the AHL North Division Finals, which advanced them to the Conference Finals against the Hershey Bears. That best-of-seven series begins Tuesday in Hershey, and it seems Savoie will get on the ice against the Bears at some point.

“Once we get him acclimated, he’ll be in the lineup,” Amerks coach Seth Appert said following Savoie’s first practice on Monday.

When the 19-year-old Savoie breaks into the Rochester lineup, he’ll add more youth to an Amerks squad headlined by fellow recent Sabres first-round picks Isak Rosen and Jiri Kulich, who are both averaging a point per game or more in the playoffs. It remains unclear when Savoie would become available to play.

The 5-foot-9, 179-pound center was phenomenal in Winnipeg this season, posting 38 goals and 95 points in the regular season. He followed that up with a strong postseason, tallying 11 goals and 29 points in 19 games.

While Savoie is eligible to play for the Amerks this postseason, he will not be able to suit up for Rochester in the 2023-24 regular season. An agreement between the NHL and CHL makes players suiting up for their junior clubs ineligible to play for AHL and ECHL teams until they are 20 years old (with the cutoff date for a player to turn 20 being Dec. 31). Savoie was born on Jan. 1, 2004, missing the cutoff by one day, which means he will either return to Winnipeg next season or play for the Sabres if he makes the roster.

Puck drop for Game 1 between Rochester and Hershey is slated for 7 p.m. Tuesday and can be watched throughout New York State on MSG Network.