BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Sabres bolstered their blue-line depth Monday, acquiring defenseman Riley Stillman from the Canucks in exchange for prospect forward Josh Bloom, the team announced.

The 24-year-old Stillman has averaged 16:06 of ice time in 32 games for Vancouver, and has recorded five assists. The left-shot defenseman was drafted in the fourth round by Florida in 2016 and has 23 points (three goals, 20 assists) in 140 NHL games. He’s under contract through the 2023-24 season.

Bloom was drafted by Buffalo with the 95th overall pick in the third round in 2021. The 19-year-old left winger has 19 goals and 42 points in 40 games with the North Bay Battalion in the Ontario Hockey League.