BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Sabres have acquired forward Eric Robinson from the Blue Jackets in exchange for a conditional seventh-round draft pick, the team announced Wednesday.

The 28-year-old Robinson has one goal and no assists in seven games this season for the Blue Jackets, the only team in the Eastern Conference with a worse record than the Sabres. He has 38 goals and 44 assists in 266 NHL games, all with Columbus.

Buffalo (10-14-2) has dealt with forward injuries during the early season, and is on a four-game losing streak going into Thursday’s game at Boston (17-4-3).

Robinson projects to play on the Sabres fourth line and the penalty kill unit. The team has a need for a defensive-minded forward with alternate captain Zemgus Girgensons on injured reserve.

In a corresponding move Wednesday, the Sabres sent forward Brandon Biro back to the minor leagues.