Sabres trade former top 10 pick Alex Nylander

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres have moved on from Alexander Nylander, trading the forward in exchange for a recent 1st round defenseman from Finland.

Nylander was drafted No. 8 overall during the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, which was held in Buffalo. He had spent much of his time in Rochester, but was called up for 19 total games over the past three seasons.

Nylander is off to Chicago, traded for Henri Jokiharju, who was drafted 29th overall in 2017. He played 38 games total with the Blackhawks, all of them during the past season.