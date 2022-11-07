The Sabres unveiled their new black and red “goathead” jerseys through social media Monday morning. Photo courtesy: Sabres.com

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — To quote The Rolling Stones, “paint it, black” (and red).

The Sabres revealed their new alternate jerseys Monday, a modern look of their black and red “goathead” jersey that the team donned from 1996 to 2006 with some small tweaks.

Among those tweaks are a slightly redesigned white bison logo, a simplified “B Sword” logo on the shoulders, an added color on the jersey numbers and an adjusted sock pattern.

The team posted a live stream on their social media platforms Monday morning featuring goats wandering around a KeyBank Center locker room along with a countdown timer before the reveal showed off their new sweater.

The jerseys are available for purchase now at the Sabres Store and will be worn on the ice for 12 home games this season, with the first instance being Nov. 23 against St. Louis for ’90s Night. The full schedule can be seen below.

Red and black alternate jersey schedule

Nov. 23 vs. St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. San Jose, 7 p.m.

Dec. 13 vs. Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Dec. 23 vs. Tampa, 7 p.m.

Dec. 29 vs. Detroit, 7 p.m.

Jan. 7 vs. Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Jan. 21 vs. Anaheim, 12:30 p.m.

Feb. 26 vs. Washington, 1 p.m.

March 4 vs. Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m.

March 11 vs. New York Rangers, 5 p.m.

March 24 vs. New Jersey, 7 p.m.

April 13 vs. Ottawa, 7 p.m.

More information on the jerseys can be found here.