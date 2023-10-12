BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ahead of Thursday’s home opener, the Buffalo Sabres officially unveiled a sign in honor of late broadcaster Rick Jeanneret and dubbed part of Perry Street as ‘RJ Way.’

Jeanneret, who called the team for more than five decades spanning from 1971 to 2022, died on Aug. 17 at age 81.

The sign, on the corner of Illinois Street and Perry Street as well as Perry and Washington Street, was a project where the Sabres partnered with the Buffalo Common Council.

“I always told him I was his biggest fan,” Jeanneret’s wife Sandra said at Thursday’s ceremony. “I want to thank the mayor and the councilors and the whole city of Buffalo and the Buffalo Sabres organization and mostly the fans for welcoming RJ so often and so lovingly. This sign is perfect because everybody knows that RJ did it his way.”

The ceremony was attended by Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown as well as city councilmembers Chris Scanlon and Mitch Nowakowski.

“RJ and his passion and his love for hockey instilled a love of hockey in so many generations in this community,” Brown said. “So it is truly fitting to honor him with this trailblazer sign.”

You can watch Thursday’s ceremony in the media player above.