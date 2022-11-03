BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — They say you look good, you feel good, you play good. And the Sabres proved that Wednesday night.

Rocking their new all-white reverse retro jerseys, the Sabres came back from two goals down in the third period and beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3. They finish this homestand 3-1 and are currently on a three-game winning streak.

Age over beauty wasn’t the case Wednesday night. The youngest team in the NHL took out the 2nd-oldest team and handed them their sixth straight loss.

Five different players scored for Buffalo. Victor Oloffson scored two goals for the second time in three games. JJ Pterka continues to be one of the best rookies in the NHL. Top-line mates Tage Thompson and Kyle Okposo both added a goal apiece.

The 4-Check​

TNT showed out on TNT. Thompson continues to lead the offensive stampede for Buffalo early in the season. He now has seven goals on the season and 11 points in the last three games. His three-game splurge is the most by a Sabre since 2007. Only one team in the NHL boasts three players with seven goals. The Buffalo Sabres. Thompson, Alex Tuch and Victor Oloffson. Rasamus Dahlin is right behind them with six. The Sabres continue to dominate in the deciding period. They’re tied for 1st, outscoring their opponents 18-7 in the third period. As a DJ, I can confidently say the Sabres have the best goal songs in the NHL. Whitney Houston and ABBA are top-tier by themselves. Add in DMX, Eminem, Montell Jordan and Bellini and we got ourselves an incredible party. Let’s just get Anders Bjork back up with the team so we can add in some Biggie.

Buffalo now hits the road and gets ready to go back-to-back against the NHL’s best. They’re in Raleigh Thursday night against the Carolina Hurricanes and then head to Tampa to take on their Atlantic foes, the Lightning, on Saturday. Two wins this weekend and we can confidently call this team a wagon.