BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Sabres ended their three-goalie rotation by waiving Eric Comrie, a person with direct knowledge of the move told The Associated Press on Sunday. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the move.

Buffalo eases its roster logjam by waiving Comrie. The move frees up a valuable roster spot with forward Zemgus Girgensons ready to return from injured reserve after missing the past 17 games.

The Sabres play at Ottawa on Sunday night, coming off a 3-2 victory in overtime against the Blue Jackets.

Sabres goalies Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and 22-year-old rookie Devon Levi have moved ahead of Comrie on the depth chart, splitting starts over the past 10 games.

Comrie has an .863 save percentage and 4.01 goals-against average in seven appearances. The Sabres have lost the past six games Comrie has started. He has especially struggled since returning from a lower-body injury in mid-November, with a league-worst .827 save percentage and 5.17 goals-against average in four losses.

In his first season with the Sabres, Comrie had a 9-9-1 record with an .886 save percentage and 3.67 goals-against average. He signed a two-year, $3.6 million contract with Buffalo after a career season in 2021-22, when he went 10-5-1 with a .920 save percentage and 2.58 goals-against average for Winnipeg.