BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Craig Anderson provided wisdom and leadership for the Sabres over the past two seasons as the NHL’s oldest player.

Anderson, a 20-year NHL veteran, will continue providing mentorship for the league’s youngest lineup in a part-time position as hockey liaison, the team announced Thursday.

“Craig Anderson’s voice, experience, and love for the game have been invaluable components to our team’s growth over the past two seasons,” general manager Kevyn Adams said in a news release. “Our players have benefited greatly from the habits and lessons he picked up during his accomplished 20-year career. We are thrilled that Craig will continue to be a guiding presence for the Sabres.”

Anderson celebrated in the locker room following the first Sabres win of the season on Tuesday night, after taking part in Buffalo’s new pregame tradition.

Craig Anderson bangs the “Let’s Go Buffalo,” drum, continuing new arena tradition starred by Damar Hamlin in opener pic.twitter.com/8JzROAlurr — Jonah Bronstein (@lebronstein) October 17, 2023