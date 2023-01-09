BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Sabres loaned rookie goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to Rochester on Monday, but they don’t plan for him to stay there long.

Luukkonen, whose six-game win streak is the longest among active NHL goalies, will remain part of a three-man shuffle in Buffalo’s net, now that Eric Comrie has been activated from injured reserve after missing nearly two months with a lower-body ailment.

Craig Anderson started Monday night against against the Flyers, with Comrie dressing as his backup. Luukkonen is expected back in the lineup for at least one of Buffalo’s two remaining home games this week — though it will require some roster maneuvering by the Sabres.

“We have three guys now that are healthy, that we believe in,” Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams told reporters before Monday’s game. “We’ll figure out a way each day to kind of see what the day brings. But I think it is realistic. I don’t want to look too far ahead. This is going to be a daily kind of roster management discussion.”

Buffalo hosts Seattle on Tuesday night and Winnipeg on Thursday, during a stretch of 13 games in 21 days before the All-Star break.

The 23-year-old Luukkonen has compiled a 9-3-1 record, .891 save percentage, and 3.57 goals-against average since getting called up from the AHL when Comrie got hurt. Luukkonen has maintained a .918 SV% over his six-game win streak, stopping 35.3 shots while allowing 3.2 goals per game.

“We really like where UPL’s game is right now, the way he’s progressed and developing and the games he’s played,” Adams said. “Tough buildings, tough teams. He looks like he’s got a calmness to him and there’s a confidence that our group has playing in front of him.”

Comrie is 4-7-0 with a .887 SV% and 3.62 GAA. After a strong start to his first season with the Sabres, Comrie struggled behind an injury-depleted defenseman corps in losing his last four starts before getting hurt Nov. 16 in Ottawa.

“We believe in him,” Adams said. “We really think that he’s everything we thought we were going to get when we signed him in terms of how he’s integrated into the team and the locker room and the culture of what he does every day and his work ethic is off the charts.

Anderson entered Monday’s game with a 7-5-1 record, .923 SV%, and 2.61 GAA. But the 41-year-old has rarely played more than once a week in his 20th season.

Defenseman Henri Jokiharju is nearing a return from missing three weeks with a lower-body injury, further limiting the Sabres’ roster flexibility.

“We’re going to figure it out,” Adams said. “Whatever we think is best for our players individually and our team, we’re going to do whatever we can to do it.”