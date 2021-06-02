Sabres win #1 pick in NHL Draft lottery

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Wednesday night was an offseason victory for the Buffalo Sabres, as they earned the number one pick in the 2021 NHL Draft. It’s just the fourth time in franchise history the Sabres will have the number one pick, and the first time since 2018 they’ve picked first.

It was down to Buffalo, the Seattle Kraken and the Anaheim Ducks for the number one spot in Wednesday’s NHL Draft Lottery. The Ducks earned the number three spot, and the Sabres were awarded the number one pick, leaving Seattle as the number two team in the Draft.

This is just the second time in the history of the Draft Lottery that the Sabres earned the number one selection. The last time they picked first, they drafted defenseman Rasmus Dahlin in 2018.

The previous three number one picks for the Sabres were Dahlin, Pierre Turgeon in 1987 and Gilbert Perreault in 1970.