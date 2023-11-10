BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVIB) — Jeff Skinner and JJ Peterka each had a goal and assist for the Sabres in a 3-2 victory against the Minnesota Wild on Friday night at KeyBank Center. Earning nine standings points over the past six games, Buffalo boasts a winning record for the first time this season.

Skinner scored his team-leading seventh goal on a breakaway to give the Sabres (7-6-1) a 2-1 lead late in the second period, JJ Peterka provided insurance scoring sixth goal, with Tage Thompson recording his 100th career assist on the winner, defenseman Henri Jokiharju had an early goal, and Devon Levi made 31 saves, improving his record to 3-3-0.

Matt Savoie, the Sabres first-round pick in 2022, made his NHL debut, becoming the sixth teenager to skate for Buffalo over the past five seasons, and sixth rookie to enter the lineup this year.

Dylan Cozens returned after missing two games with an upper-body injury. Alex Tuch missed his first game of the season, and is day to day with an upper-body injury.

The Sabres, having improved to 4-4-0 at home this season, conclude a back-to-back set Saturday night in Boston.