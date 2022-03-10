BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jack Eichel was greeted with a healthy round of boos from the Sabres faithful.

All eyes were on the team’s former captain as he returned to KeyBank Center for the first time since he was traded to Vegas but it was the players who came back to Buffalo in the deal that shined.

Peyton Krebs and Alex Tuch were two key pieces in the Eichel trade.

Krebs scored the first goal of the game and Tuch added an empty-netter to bookend the Sabres 3-1 win. Victor Oloffson added his 10th goal of the season.

Goalie Craig Anderson picked up his 300th career victory.

Next game: Sunday vs Maple Leafs in Ontario