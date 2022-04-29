BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – One last call for Sabres legendary broadcaster Rick Jeanneret resulted in one last win for the Sabres in the final game of the regular season. Casey Mittelstadt netted the winner in overtime to put the Sabres on top 3-2.

“Great way to end the year,” Mittelstadt said. “Great way to end it for RJ and me and [forward Dylan Cozens] were talking, we’re pretty proud to be his last call.”

They battled all night against Chicago, falling behind 1-0 and 2-1 throughout the contest. They were able to tie it up on two separate occasions with goals from Tage Thompson (38) and Owen Power (2). Then Mittelstadt won it in overtime.

“It feels great to win, obviously and to make that night that much more special for RJ I think we owed it to him obviously and to all the fans that came out tonight, I think we took it to heart we didn’t want to let RJ or the crowd down,” Thompson said.

This was the 32nd win of the year and the 16th win in the final two months of the season, and Buffalo will finish with a 32-39-11 record.

“Going into an offseason you don’t want to end it on a sour note,” head coach Don Granato said. “You find something within to come back in that game. You give up a goal and the lead again and find a way to get back in it. Real credit to our guys. I was real happy for them for that reason.”

While it’s still a losing record at the end of the year, they have plenty of positives to take from this season. They finished strong with eight wins in both March and April, doubling their win total in the final

“This is obviously the most sad I’ve been to see a season go,” Mittelstadt said. “We have such a great group of guys and we’ve had so much fun this year and we’ve grown so much together. You look around the room, I’m proud of so many guys and I don’t want to be a broken record, but I’m proud to be part of the group.”

Players will speak on Saturday and Sunday to discuss the future as the Sabres now look ahead to the 2022-23 season.