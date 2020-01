BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Sabres held on Saturday for a 3-2 victory over the Florida Panthers, a big January win against a divisional rival that Buffalo currently is looking up at in the standings.

Sam Reinhart, Conor Sheary and Henri Jokiharju all scored while Linus Ulmlmark (.911 SV%, 2.83 GAA) made 34 saves.

The Sabres stand at 45 points, good for 5th in the Atlantic, while the Panthers are at 47, currently 4th. The Sabres have won all three games vs. Florida this season.