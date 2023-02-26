BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Sabres on Sunday placed right winger Alex Tuch on injured reserve prior to the team’s matinee game against the Washington Capitals.

The team recalled forward Vinnie Hinostroza from the Rochester Americans. Coach Don Granato is expected to speak on Tuch’s injury later today.

Tuch has netted 28 goals and contributed 34 assists in 57 games with the Sabres this season.

Hinostroza has scored five goals, including two game-winners, and tallied four assists in 11 AHL games since joining Rochester on Jan. 24. He has also put up eight assists in 19 games with the Sabres this year.

Faceoff for Sunday’s game against Washington is set for 1 p.m. on MSG and WGR 550.