Sabretooth ranked 2nd-best mascot in NHL

The Buffalo Sabres mascot, Sabretooth, cheers during the NHL Winter Classic between the Buffalo Sabres and the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Ralph Wilson Stadium on January 1, 2008 in Orchard Park, New York. The Penguins won the game 2-1 in a shoot out. (Photo by Dave Sandford/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Sabres fans haven’t had much to celebrate lately, but team still ranks among the league’s best in at least one category: Mascots.

According to a poll from betting site Play Canada, Sabres mascot Sabretooth is the second-most favorite mascot in the league.

The site said it asked 2,000 NHL fans in the U.S. and Canada to score each mascot on a scale of 1-5. The Toronto Maple Leafs mascot Carlton the Bear came in first at 3.81. Sabretooth was second at 3.74, followed by Arizona’s Howler the Coyote at 3.73.

Sabretooth seems to be well-liked outside of just Buffalo. In a ranking of how each team’s fans felt about their own mascot, Sabretooth didn’t crack the top five.

Columbus Blue Jackets mascot Stinger got the least-favorable overall score at 2.83. Mascots for Calgary, Ottawa, Montreal and Vancouver rounded out the bottom five.

In the ranking of most obnoxious mascots, the obvious winner with the Philadelphia Flyers’ Gritty, who likely relishes that title. Gritty’s antics have racked up nearly 400,000 Twitter followers. The Sabretooth account has just over 10,000 followers.