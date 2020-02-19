Sens Snap Sabres Streak 7-4

Buffalo Sabres’ Victor Olofsson plays against the Boston Bruins during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

The Sabres 3-game win streak came to end in Ottawa after falling to the Senators 7-4.

The Sabres jumped out to a 2-0 lead on a pair of goals by Brandon Montour but it unraveled quickly.

Senators forward Artem Anisimov also scored two 1st period goals, part of Ottawa’s run of four straight goals to claim a 4-2 lead.

Buffalo would cut into the lead in the 2nd period on a goal by Kyle Okposo but once again Ottawa would answer Jean- Gabriel Pageau’s goal would make it 5-3.

Victor Olofsson’s power play goal was the Sabres final tally of the night. His 19th of the season made it 5-4 but Ottawa would pull away with two 3rd period goals.

The Sabres entered the night 8 points out of a playoffs spot and that’s where they will stay.

The Sabres next game is Saturday in Pittsburgh.