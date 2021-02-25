Shorthanded Sabres fall to New Jersey in overtime, 4-3

New Jersey Devils forward Jesper Bratt (63) celebrates his goal with teammates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the BUffalo Sabres, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Captain Jack Eichel was a late scratch and Linus Ullmark left after the first period and didn’t come back. Add those to the already growing list of players out including Jeff Skinner, Rasmus Ristolainen and Jake McCabe. Still, the Sabres were able to get three goals and force overtime against New Jersey. It wasn’t enough, as Buffalo fell 4-3.

Ullmark held Jersey off the board throughout the first period, blocking 15 shots to allow Buffalo to take a lead. He went down earlier in the period, but stayed out on the ice until intermission.

Riley Sheahan scored the first goal in the opening period. A backhand shot went past the New Jersey goaltender to give Buffalo a 1-0 lead, which they held until the first intermission.

In the second, New Jersey tied it up when Jesper Bratt scored at 5:27 off Carter Hutton, who was in for the injured Ullmark. Buffalo responded later when Casey Mittelstadt got his first goal of the season, making it 2-1 Sabres at second intermission.

New Jersey came back in the 3rd and added a pair of goals to take a 3-2 lead. Sam Reinhart tied it with a goal later in the third. That forced overtime. Jersey’s Pavel Zacha scored the game-winner less than two minutes into the overtime period.

Buffalo moves to 6-8-3 and will face the Philadelphia Flyers next on Saturday at 1 p.m.