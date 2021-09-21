Single-game Sabres tickets go on sale at Noon

FILE – Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel (9) skates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers in Buffalo, in this Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, file photo. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Single-game tickets to see the Buffalo Sabres in action will go on sale Tuesday at Noon.

Fans can already pick half and quarter-season plans, depending on which games they want to go to.

Thursday, October 14 is the team’s home opener, where they’ll take on the Montreal Canadiens. For the full list of themed nights, click or tap here.

Information on tickets can be found here.