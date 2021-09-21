Single-game Sabres tickets go on sale at Noon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Single-game tickets to see the Buffalo Sabres in action will go on sale Tuesday at Noon.
Fans can already pick half and quarter-season plans, depending on which games they want to go to.
Thursday, October 14 is the team’s home opener, where they’ll take on the Montreal Canadiens. For the full list of themed nights, click or tap here.
Information on tickets can be found here.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.