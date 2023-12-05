BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — All-Star center Tage Thompson says he will return to the Sabres lineup Tuesday night after missing nine games with an upper-body injury.

With winger Alex Tuch out for at least a week with a lower-body injury, Thompson will replace him on Buffalo’s top line alongside center Casey Mittelstadt and Jeff Skinner for his return game against the Red Wings at KeyBank Center. Thompson tallied six goals and 12 points through the first 16 games as the Sabres’ top center.

Thompson is returning three weeks after getting hurt when he blocked a shot in a loss against the Bruins. He said the initial timeline was to miss between four and six weeks.

Buffalo is recalling rookie goaltender Devon Levi from the minors to back up Eric Comrie on Tuesday, with Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen out sick, coach Don Granato said following the morning skate. The Sabres also plan to recall a forward, with Jordan Greenway on the same week-to-week injury timeline as Tuch.