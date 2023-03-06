BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sabres center Tage Thompson tallied his 83rd point of the season with an assist on Jeff Skinner’s goal in the first period of Monday night’s game against the Edmonton Oilers.

Thompson’s point total through 62 games is the most by a Buffalo player in 16 seasons, surpassing the 82 points former captain Jack Eichel compiled in 77 games during the 2018-19 campaign. The last time a Sabre had that many points was in the 2006-07 President’s Trophy campaign, when Daniel Briere recorded 95, and Thomas Vanek had 84.

With career-best totals in goals (42) and assists (41) this season, Thompson’s 83 points rank third in the NHL. He is on pace for 109, which would be the fourth-most in Sabres in history.

Thompson set up Skinner for a one-timer that was the winger’s 27th goal and 63rd point, matching a career-high he’s reached in three previous seasons.

That goal came after Connor McDavid scored to give the Edmonton an early lead. With his league-leading 54th goal in the third period, McDavid set a career-high with 124 points, putting him on pace for 156 by season’s end. Only Wayne Gretzky (nine times) and Mario Lemieux (four times) have tallied more points in an NHL season.