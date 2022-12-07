BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tage Thompson tied an NHL record by scoring four goals in a period, and the Sabres matched a franchise best with six goals in the first Wednesday in Columbus.

But many fans in Western New York were unable to see the thrilling action due to an issue with the TNT broadcast. Watch highlights from the Sabres scoring surge at the bottom of this post.

Thompson continued to cement his star status by becoming the 18th NHL player to score four times in a period, and the first since Patrick Marleau did it on Jan. 23, 2017. He became the ninth Sabres player to score four or more goals in a game. He matched Dave Andreychuck’s team ercord by scoring his fifth of the game and 21st of the season in the second period.

Dylan Cozens, the NHL’s second star of the week, scored Buffalo’s first goal, his 10th of the season, giving him 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) over his past 13 games. Rasmus Dahlin scored his ninth goal and had two assists, bringing his season point total to 32.

Thompson recorded his 19th assist on Cozens’ goal and became the first player in franchise history to record five points in a period. He has tallied four or more points on three occasions this season. He had six points with a hat trick against the Red Wings on Halloween. His 40 points on the season rank among the top four in the NHL.

The Sabres own the NHL record for most goals set on any period, when the team scored nine in the second period of a 14-4 win against Toronto on March 19, 1981. They scored eight in the third period of a 14-2 win against the Capitals on Dec. 21, 1975, and seven in the second period of a 7-2 win against the lightning on Nov. 20, 2006. Buffalo scored six goals in the first period of a 12-3 win against Ottawa on Oct. 30, 1992, and in a 6-3 win against Washington on Dec. 26, 2006.

Click the links below to watch how the Sabres built their 6-0 lead at Columbus.

Cozens scores at 3:21

Thompson scores at 5:32

Dahlin scores at 7:28

Thompson scores at 7:50

Thompson scores at 12:22 on power play

Thompson scores at 16:40 on power play