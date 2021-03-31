The streak is over: Sabres snap 18-game winless skid

Buffalo Sabres center Casey Mittelstadt, left, celebrates with left wing Victor Olofsson after scoring against the Philadelphia Flyers during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Buffalo, N.Y., Wednesday, March 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – It took 36 days and 1,080 game minutes, but the Buffalo Sabres finally ended their 18-game winless streak, and they did it in style. A 6-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers brought the drought to a close.

It was pure elation as Rasmus Dahlin threw his hands up once the clock struck zero and the game came to an end. Goaltender Linus Ullmark appeared to enjoy the high fives with his teammates just a little bit more once this one was over.

The Sabres jumped out to a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Sam Reinhart and Curtis Lazar. Both came just 2:27 apart.

Philly responded in the second period with a goal from Ivan Provorov, cutting the Sabres lead in half. Buffalo came right back and scored two more to extend the lead to 4-1. Steven Fogarty got his first career NHL goal and was followed up with a goal from Casey Mittelstadt roughly six minutes later.

Then Buffalo piled it on in the third. Two goals from Brandon Montour in less than a minute made it 6-1 and essentially put the game away, giving the Sabres the victory.

The Sabres play Saturday at 7 p.m. when they welcome the New York Rangers to the KeyBank Center.