There are now betting odds for Jack Eichel’s next team

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams said Wednesday that frustrated star Jack Eichel has not requested a trade from the team.

But after Eichel’s eye-opening news conference Monday, it was widely speculated that Eichel’s days in Buffalo could be numbered.

There’s enough smoke around the situation that online betting website Bet Online has published odds on where Eichel could be headed in a trade. The New York Rangers topped the list, followed by the Los Angeles Kings, Arizona Coyotes, and Eichel’s hometown Boston Bruins.

Here are there trade props for Eichel’s next team:

New York Rangers +250

Los Angeles Kings +300

Arizona Coyotes +400

Boston Bruins +500

Calgary Flames +600

Minnesota Wild +800

Detroit Red Wings +900

Columbus Blue Jackets +1000

Philadelphia Flyers +1400

Washington Capitals +1600

Chicago Blackhawks +2000

Montreal Canadiens +2200

Toronto Maple Leafs +3300

There are no odds for the Sabres; this bet is essentially asking, if Eichel were to be traded, which team would acquire him?