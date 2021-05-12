There are now betting odds for Jack Eichel’s next team

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams said Wednesday that frustrated star Jack Eichel has not requested a trade from the team.
But after Eichel’s eye-opening news conference Monday, it was widely speculated that Eichel’s days in Buffalo could be numbered.
There’s enough smoke around the situation that online betting website Bet Online has published odds on where Eichel could be headed in a trade. The New York Rangers topped the list, followed by the Los Angeles Kings, Arizona Coyotes, and Eichel’s hometown Boston Bruins.
Here are there trade props for Eichel’s next team:
- New York Rangers +250
- Los Angeles Kings +300
- Arizona Coyotes +400
- Boston Bruins +500
- Calgary Flames +600
- Minnesota Wild +800
- Detroit Red Wings +900
- Columbus Blue Jackets +1000
- Philadelphia Flyers +1400
- Washington Capitals +1600
- Chicago Blackhawks +2000
- Montreal Canadiens +2200
- Toronto Maple Leafs +3300
There are no odds for the Sabres; this bet is essentially asking, if Eichel were to be traded, which team would acquire him?
Nick Veronica is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team as a Digital Executive Producer in 2021. He previously worked at NBC Sports and The Buffalo News. You can follow Nick on Facebook and Twitter and find more of his work here.