Thompson’s hat trick overshadowed by go-ahead Colorado goal, Avs top Sabres 5-3

Buffalo Sabres right wing Tage Thompson, left, collects the puck before scoring against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Thompson had three goals after two periods. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Tage Thompson’s first career hat trick drew a lot of celebration at the KeyBank Center Saturday afternoon. The Sabres forward scored three goals in the first two periods to help Buffalo tie the game 3-3 against the Colorado Avalanche. It most likely would have been the main talking point of the game, but the Avs’ go-ahead goal left many fans in attendance angry for more than just what happened on the scoreboard.

In the 3rd, Rasmus Dahlin appeared to take a high stick from one Avalanche player. The referees didn’t call the penalty, and that alone led the crowd to boo the officials. Right after that, Alex Newhook scored the goal to put Colorado up 4-3. It was a frustrating moment for the fans, but head coach Don Granato didn’t speak ill of the officials after the game.

“First of all two good, two good referees in the game,” Granato said. “There’s no question. Those two guys have been around a long time and they are good officials. So they had a conversation, obviously they see things happen fast. They saw what they saw. We can look at replays and you might see more, you do see more on that obviously, but you’ve got to move on so like I said it happens fast. I can tell you as I mentioned I know both those officials and they are good referees.”

While the Sabres lost, they still played a much better game than the last time out against Ottawa. They kept it close with Colorado, and Thompson said they played “a full 60.”

“It never feels good to lose but I think the team responded well after our last game,” Thompson said. “That’s not our standard, that’s not what we are about and everyone in the room knows that. I think we showed up today with the right attitude, the right mindset and the focus going into the game.”

“We were flying around and playing the way we want to play and seeing that for us as a group and I know it’s not the result we wanted but it’s got to give us some belief that we know that we are there and we can play with anyone,” Casey Mittelstadt said.

The Sabres fall to 16-26-8 and will face the Columbus Blue Jackets next on Sunday. That game is on the road and is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.