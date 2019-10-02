Tickets For Troops, Original Pizza Logs giving away Sabres tickets

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Sabres kick off their golden 50th season Thursday night in Pittsburgh.

Some military members will get tickets to upcoming Sabres games this year, through the “Tickets For Troops” program.

Sabres defenseman Zach Bogosian is continuing the tradition by making sure a pair of seats is donated for every home game this season.

The Original Pizza Logs company is also donating four 100 level tickets to a local veteran at each home game.

That veteran will be recognized on the ice ahead of the game.

Each soldier recognized by Tickets for Troops will get a Sabres jersey at the game.

All active or veteran military personnel are eligible to register for Tickets for Troops.

