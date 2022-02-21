“Tired” Sabres lose to Columbus, 7-3

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Gustav Nyquist, right, shoots the puck in front of Buffalo Sabres defenseman Henri Jokiharju for an empty net goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. The Blue Jackets won 7-3. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WIVB) – “We looked tired. We just looked tired.”

Sabres head coach Don Granato’s postgame comments summed up how the team played against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday night. It was their second game of a back-to-back, and Granato believed low energy played a factor in the team’s 7-3 loss.

“Tired plays, tired mistakes, physically tired mentally a little bit tired, we couldn’t finish simple stuff whether it be receiving a pass in neutral ice, just so many signs of fatigue,” Granato said.

They didn’t look tired in the early parts of the game. After falling behind 1-0, they scored two straight to take a 2-1 lead thanks to goals from Mark Pysyk and Tage Thompson. It was Thompson’s fourth of the weekend after a hat trick against Colorado on Saturday. Pysyk scored his first since December 16th and his second of the year.

Columbus took over from there. The Blue Jackets rattled off three straight to take a 5-2 lead over the next two periods. Buffalo’s Kyle Okposo scored to make it 5-3, but that’s as close as the Sabres got the rest of the way. Two empty-net goals gave the Blue Jackets the 7-3 win.

Okposo appeared frustrated after the game, saying they should have helped goaltender Craig Anderson more in the loss.

“We didn’t help [Anderson] at all back there,” Okposo said. “We didn’t help Andy at all. That summed up the game right there. We just weren’t good defensively, we were swinging everywhere, our attention to detail was not good and that’s where we lost the game.”

It was their second straight game after a tough battle against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, but they didn’t use fatigue as an excuse.

“Every team in the league plays second games back to back,” Okposo said. “We played in them before, we’ve played well in those games. We played Minnesota in Minnesota on the second night of a back to back and won that game. That’s not an excuse. I mean it was just mental. We just weren’t sharp in our own zone. We were doing things that were uncharacteristic for our team. Defensively just not paying attention to the details right up to the last goal.”

Pysyk said they need to look for more consistency to perform well in consecutive games like they had this weekend.

“That’s all you got to find and you look at the best teams in the league you are going to have off nights obviously, everyone is, we are all human, but it’s those nights that you were not feeling it or things aren’t going your way is where you’ve got the scratch and claw and get a two to one win or or something like that but something like that but that consistency is what everybody is striving for,” Pysyk said.

The Sabres are now 3-6-1 in their last ten games. They fall to 16-27-8 on the season. Up next they face the Montreal Canadiens on the road on Wednesday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30.