Ullmark shuts down Sabres, Buffalo drops first game 4-1

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Former Sabres goaltender Linus Ullmark’s return couldn’t have gone better, at least for him. In his first game back in the KeyBank Center, the Bruins goalie held down his old team and helped his new squad get the 3-1 victory.

Ullmark pitched a shutout in the first two periods and stopped his first 32 shots faced. Other than a late goal from Victor Olofsson, the Sabres struggled to put one in the back of the net all night, thanks in part to Ullmark’s solid performance.

“That’s obviously one of the best teams in the league and I think we played a really good game against them,” forward Dylan Cozens said. “I think we out-chanced them and if a few more bounces went our way I think we definitely could have won that game. But we just got to regroup after that and get ready for tomorrow.”

He got plenty of help offensively, too. Boston needed less than four minutes to get on the board, as David Pastrnak netted his first of the season just 3:49 into the opening period. Tomas Nosek made it 2-0 when he planted a goal late in the first, and the Bruins took a 2-0 lead into the first intermission. The Bruins added another one from Charlie Coyle in the second period on the power play. Another former Buffalo player, Taylor Hall, scored in the 3rd to put the game away for Boston.

“Their top players cashed in for them and played very well for them,” head coach Don Granato said. “Credit to them. They were ready for it, they took advantage of our mistakes and that’s what good players do they hold you accountable and good teams hold you accountable.”

Buffalo’s lack of goals weren’t for lack of opportunities. They had more than 30 shots on goal, but just couldn’t find the back of the net. It looked bleak offensively for the Sabres until the third period when Victor Olofsson scored his second goal of the season. The Sabres couldn’t get anything else going and fell 4-1.

“We’ve just got to let this one go and focus on tomorrow’s game,” Olofsson said. “Like I said there was a lot of good things we did and we can take with us and just focus on tomorrow.”

Buffalo moves to 3-1-0 and hit the road to face New Jersey. That game is set to start at 7 p.m. on Saturday night.