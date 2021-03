Sabres GM Kevyn Adams will meet with the media at approximately 4:30 p.m. Friday. You can watch the stream here once it goes live.

The Sabres are currently in last place in the East Division and have lost five straight (0-4-1).

"Not happy. Unacceptable where we're at right now."



– Sabres GM Kevyn Adams's opening statement — Paul Stockman (@Paul_Stockman) March 5, 2021

Adams: "Everything's being evaluated. [Head coach] Ralph [Krueger] and I talk every day. He understands the situation we're in is unacceptable."



He said he has "full authority on hockey decisions" when asked about the possibility of firing Krueger. — Paul Stockman (@Paul_Stockman) March 5, 2021

Adams said Jack Eichel has not asked for a trade. — Paul Stockman (@Paul_Stockman) March 5, 2021