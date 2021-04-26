WATCH: News 4’s coverage of the Sabres’ last playoff game, 10 years ago today

There was once a time when the Buffalo Sabres regularly made the playoffs.

It was before “Suffering,” before superyacht, before The Tank, before Butt Goal, before “so no Richards,” before the Charlie Sheen tweet, before Ryan O’Reilly lost his love for the game, before the misspelled alumni jerseys, before the “Jail” hoodie, and before the Sabres tied the NHL record for the most consecutive seasons missing the playoffs.

In short, it preceded the lost decade of Sabres hockey. Monday marks 10 years since the Buffalo Sabres’ last playoff game.

“A lot of disappointment right now,” goaltender Ryan Miller said after the game, foreshadowing the next ten seasons. “We didn’t get off to the start we wanted to, and that’s what happens when you don’t step on a team’s throat when you have the chance.”

You can watch News 4’s coverage from the Sabres last playoff game in the video player above. The report contains some incredible interviews with fans at a bar, who spoke of the “Buffalo curse” long before they knew the depths to which the franchise would spiral.

May we someday Party in the Plaza once again.