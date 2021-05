Buffalo Sabres’ Jack Eichel (9) talks with coach Ralph Krueger during the first period of the team’s NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. The Sabres won 3-1. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams and interim coach Don Granato met with the media for their season-ended news conferences on Wednesday.

Updates are below. Of note, Adams said Jack Eichel has not asked for a trade despite expressing his frustration with the organization Monday.

General Manager Kevyn Adams addresses the media for his end-of-season press conference. https://t.co/gLm1q1Ri2t — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) May 12, 2021

Kevyn Adams said Jack Eichel has not requested a trade. — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) May 12, 2021

Kevyn Adams on if he needs to reevaluate the team's medical staff: "It's part of an overall organizational review. I've sat with our medical team and performance team and asked them hard questions." — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) May 12, 2021

Don Granato on if he had input on whether or not Jack Eichel should have surgery: "Every injury that happened, it's a hand off from me to our medical team. I stay focused with who is going to be in the lineup next game." — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) May 12, 2021

Granato on possibility of not having Jack/Sam/Risto next year: "I'm certainly prepared for anything. You know how dynamic the professional level is. You have to be ready. You have to adjust."



Said he believes in the young core and is excited for the future. — Paul Stockman (@Paul_Stockman) May 12, 2021

Don Granato on Jack Eichel's comments from Monday: "Nothing to me is irreparable. I don't take that approach. I don't feel that. It's not a threatening situation." — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) May 12, 2021

Granato said nothing in the postseason player interviews concerned him one bit.



Said he watched the interviews from guys like Sam Reinhart, but said behind the scenes all the players are exceptional to work with.



Reinhart was one of the players who appeared unhappy on Monday — Paul Stockman (@Paul_Stockman) May 12, 2021