BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Monday’s NHL trade deadline came and went, but the Sabres didn’t make any more moves.
General manager Kevyn Adams will hold a press conference at approximately 3:45 p.m. to discuss the team’s deadline strategy; you can watch live in the video player above.
The Sabres made one move Sunday, sending defenseman Robert Hagg to Florida for a sixth-round pick in this year’s draft. But impending unrestricted free agents such as defenseman Colin Miller, forward Vinnie Hinostroza and goaltender Craig Anderson were retained.
The Sabres are sixth in the Atlantic Division, 28 points behind wild card position.
