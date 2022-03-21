BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Monday’s NHL trade deadline came and went, but the Sabres didn’t make any more moves.

General manager Kevyn Adams will hold a press conference at approximately 3:45 p.m. to discuss the team’s deadline strategy; you can watch live in the video player above.

The Sabres made one move Sunday, sending defenseman Robert Hagg to Florida for a sixth-round pick in this year’s draft. But impending unrestricted free agents such as defenseman Colin Miller, forward Vinnie Hinostroza and goaltender Craig Anderson were retained.

The Sabres are sixth in the Atlantic Division, 28 points behind wild card position.

#Sabres GM Kevyn Adams says pending UFA Vinnie Hinostroza is a guy who goes all-out in practice and he likes how that influences the other players to push themselves harder, too.



Adams believes practice habits matter. Said Hinostroza has a "positive effect on our room." — Nick Veronica (@NickVeronica) March 21, 2022

