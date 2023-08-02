BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — West Seneca native Sean Malone is taking his talents overseas, signing a two-year contract with the SCL Tigers of Switzerland’s National League, according to the team’s Facebook account.

The 28-year-old was a sixth-round draft pick by the Sabres in 2013 and spent five seasons playing in Rochester during his career in North America, becoming a solid forward at the AHL level. Malone posted 14 goals and 31 points in 53 regular season games for the Amerks this past season, adding three goals and nine points in 14 playoff games.

Malone played in two career NHL games, one with the Sabres in 2016-17 and one with the Nashville Predators in 2020-21, tallying his lone point (an assist) in the latter. Prior to that, he played for Nichols School as well as the United States National Team Development Program. He then went on to play collegiately at Harvard.