BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Sabres return from the All-Star break on Saturday, with their best 50-game record (26-20-4) in 12 years since they last appeared in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Lingering just outside the playoff picture with the league’s youngest lineup and second-highest scoring offense, the Sabres have a chance to end their NHL record postseason drought with a strong finish.

But how strong of a chance?

It depends how your viewpoint of the standings, the remaining schedule, and how opportunistic the Sabres might be in postseason pursuit.

Entering Saturday’s matinee at KeyBank Center against the Flames, the Sabres are 5th in the race for two Eastern Conference wild card with 56 points, trailing the Penguins (61), Capitals (60), Islanders (59) and Panthers (58). But with more games remaining than each of those teams, the Sabres have the ninth-best points percentage (.566), just behind the Capitals (.560).

Various projection systems, simulating the remainder of the season more than 100 times, gauge the Sabres’ playoff probabilities between 31% (MoneyPuck.com) and 40% (hockey-reference.com). Those two sites together forecast the Sabres for 92 points, a few less than the Penguins and Capitals. Betting odds are within that range, more than double what they were when the season began.

The Sabres themselves desire to end the drought sooner than later.

“We want to make the playoffs now,” said third-year center Dylan Cozens, who recently signed a long-term contract extension. “We want to make the playoffs this year.”

While positioning themselves to be perennial Stanley Cup contenders as the young core matures, the Sabres could accelerate their playoff push with an aggressive move at the trade deadline.

But general manager Kevyn Adams said the Sabres won’t compromise it’s future plans for short-term gain.

“The reason I believe in that so much is because we want to set this organization up for sustainable success year after year, giving yourself a chance to be there,” Adams said. “You get in and anything can happen, but you have to have that sustainable success year after year to give yourself a shot. So it’s all stuff we’ll balance and talk about. I’m proud of the position that our players have put themselves in through their work and their commitment and their care, and now we’ll do everything we can inside a room to help them.”

Six remaining games against other teams in the playoff race will be crucial in the push to bring playoff hockey back to Buffalo: at Florida on Feb. 24, vs. Washington on Feb. 26, at New York Islanders on March 7, at Washington on March 15, at New York Islanders on March 25, and at Florida on April 4.

“I really believe the talent we have in our room is real and if we get better every day, we’ll put ourselves in a position to have that opportunity,” Adams said. “What we don’t want to do is compromise on the vision … because I do think you can get away from the sustainable long-term success that we’re trying to build if you make emotional decisions or you do something trying to just squeeze a few extra points right now.”

Better performance on home ice also will benefit Buffalo’s postseason outlook. The Sabres’ 11-13-2 home record ranks 21st in the NHL, and they are the only team in playoff contention with a losing record at home. Away from KeyBank Center, the Sabres are 15-7-2, the 10th-best road record in the NHL. Of the remaining 32 games, 15 are in Buffalo.

“We have to stick to it and … completely believe in our guys in the room,” Adams said. “They’ve earned the right to be in this battle now and now let’s go have fun with it.”