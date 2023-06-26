BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For the first time in roughly a decade, the Buffalo Sabres enter an offseason with a genuine sense of optimism surrounding the franchise, and with a number of key pieces already under contract, their free agent list isn’t extensive — but there are still some decisions to make.

The Sabres already re-signed multiple players who were set to become free agents this summer, including, and most notably, captain Kyle Okposo and alternate captain Zemgus Girgensons.

Additionally, the team could opt to sign its young stars to long-term contract extensions that will keep them in Buffalo for the foreseeable future.

Here are the Sabres who are slated to become free agents on July 1, as well as those who could be seeing a pay raise in the form of an extension this offseason:

Free agents

F Tyson Jost, 25, RFA

Jost was picked up on waivers in November following a dismal start to the season in Minnesota and completely turned things around in Buffalo.

In 59 games with the Sabres, Jost posted seven goals and 22 points. His 25 points on the season marked his highest point total since 2018-19 and he carved out a strong role in the team’s bottom six.

Jost seemed intent to stick around in Buffalo during locker cleanout in April, and Adams shared similar sentiments during a Wednesday press conference.

“We’ve made it clear to Tyson, his agent that we’d like to have him back,” Adams said. “We’ve had those conversations over the last couple weeks. Hopefully, we’ll get some clarity on that in the coming days.”

Because Jost is a restricted free agent, Buffalo will have the opportunity to tender him a qualifying offer and then negotiate a contract from there, barring a surprise offer sheet. With his career resurgence during his time with the team and Adams’ recent comments, it would be surprising not to see Jost back with the Sabres next season on a short-term deal.

F Vinnie Hinostroza, 29, UFA

Hinostroza was largely a rotational forward for the Sabres this past season and spent some time in Rochester, but played well in his limited opportunities, posting two goals and nine points in 26 games.

However, with Hinostroza’s small role, multiple forward prospects looking to break the NHL roster and limited roster spots available, it’s difficult to imagine a scenario where he returns as a Sabre.

D Kale Clague, 24, RFA

Clague was originally signed to help bolster the Rochester Americans’ backend, but through injuries, found himself as a rotational defenseman on the Sabres for much of the season. The 24-year-old appeared in 32 games for Buffalo, tallying three assists.

While Clague will likely not be an option for the Sabres roster next season, he could potentially return as a depth piece in Rochester. Conversely, Buffalo could choose not to send him a qualifying offer and let him leave as an unrestricted free agent in search of regular NHL minutes.

AHL Free Agents

While Jost, Hinostroza and Clague are the only free agents in the organization that played semi-regularly with the Sabres this past season, there are a handful of Rochester Americans who the franchise will have to make decisions on:

F Linus Weissbach, 25, RFA

F Sean Malone, 28, UFA

F Brett Murray, 24, RFA

F Matej Pekar, 23, RFA

D Austin Strand, 26, RFA

D Jeremy Davies, 26, RFA

G Malcolm Subban, 29, UFA

G Michael Houser, 31, UFA

Contract extensions

There are two notable contract extensions that Adams could dish out this summer — both involving the Sabres’ two most prominent defensemen: Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power.

Despite uncertainty on the numbers of the deals, one thing is for sure: both Power and Dahlin are committed to the franchise, according to Adams.

“They both want to be here long-term,” Adams said of Power and Dahlin. “We made it clear to them: we see them as really important people, pieces of our franchise moving forward, and they’ve made it clear to us they want to be here, so we’ll keep working at it. But I’m excited about those guys.”

D Rasmus Dahlin, 23 – Current deal: one year remaining, $6 million

If there was any doubt that Dahlin wasn’t living up to his status as a No. 1 overall draft pick, it was dispelled this past season.

The Swede nearly had a point-per-game campaign in 2022-23, finishing with career highs in goals (15), assists (58) and points (73) in 78 games. He finished tied for fifth in points among all NHL defensemen.

After signing a three-year, $18 million bridge contract in 2021, Dahlin’s upcoming extension will very likely be long-term and garner a noteworthy pay raise. Assuming the Sabres do lock up the 23-year-old, his contract will likely be in $9 to $10 million per year range for around eight years.

D Owen Power, 20 – Current deal: one year remaining, $916,667

Coming off a strong rookie season that earned him a spot as a Calder Trophy finalist, Power is also in line to receive an extension — but the length of said new contract is the biggest question mark.

Power tallied four goals and 35 points while being a staple on the Sabres’ second defensive pair in his first full NHL season and is entering the final year of his entry-level contract.

While the 20-year-old has only played in one full season, it’s fair to assume the Sabres would want him locked up for the foreseeable future at a cheaper price that can become a bargain in the coming years. On the contrary, Power and his representatives would likely prefer a short-term, bridge deal that would allow him to secure an even more sizable payday in a few years.

It’s possible that a bridge deal for Power would look similar to that of Dahlin’s, with a three-year deal in the $5-6 million range. A longer-term contract could look something like a seven or eight-year agreement that would pay Power around $8 million annually.