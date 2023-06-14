BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Tuesday night, former Buffalo Sabre Jack Eichel lifted the Stanley Cup for the first time, for the Vegas Golden Knights.

Back in his first NHL city of Buffalo, fans had mixed reactions to their controversial superstar of the past getting to hoist the trophy.

“Early on in his career, there was a lot of ‘hey man, this is going to be the guy who brings us to the promise land.’ Then everything that went down with the injury and with the trade, I like to say that it stung a bit,” Sabres fan Patrick Morrison said.

Eichel was drafted by the Sabres with the second overall pick in the 2015 draft and had great success, scoring over 130 goals in six seasons in Buffalo before what was described as a “disconnect” between himself and the organization over which type of neck surgery he would get following an injury in March 2021.

He never played for the team again and was traded to Vegas in November 2021.

“He did us pretty dirty, but I think if we would have given him his surgery, I think he would have performed here,” Sabres fan Ryan Collins said.

“Personally, I’ve met Jack plenty of times. I’ve seen the bad that some people talk about, but I’ve also seen a lot of the good,” said Josh Edwards, who said he has Sabres season tickets. “It was really hard to see him leave, but at the same time I was happy he won the Cup and happy he got the surgery of choice. It was a bittersweet moment.”

Most Sabres fans said Wednesday that they were rooting for Vegas’ opponent, the Florida Panthers, in this year’s Stanley Cup Final.

“No, I was rooting for Florida,” fan Zach Jezioro said.

One sentiment that was shared among many fans was hope for the future, one that includes Alex Tuch and Peyton Krebs, two players who were acquired by the Sabres in the Eichel trade. The Sabres finished this season one point shy of making the playoffs, making many fans believe that the team can end their NHL-record drought next spring.

“I think the thing to remember is the pieces we got back. Alex Tuch, Peyton Krebs, the (first-round) pick,” Morrison said. “I think we’re going to be good for the next 10 years and hopefully (Eichel winning) broke the curse and we can get a Cup in the next couple.”